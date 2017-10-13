Tata Tiago Diesel Long Term Review: First Report

The Tiago was a major milestone for Tata Motors as, in a way, it gave the company what it needed the most– a new recall value, something that could be a worthy successor of the Indica. Ever since its launch, the Tata Tiago has not only managed to gain good traction in the Indian market but also managed to keep the momentum going and have the sales counter of the Indian automaker ringing. The demand for the car was such that Tata also came out with an AMT-equipped variant and a sportier ‘Wizz’ edition.When we reviewed the Tata Tiago after its launch last year, we were left impressed. Undoubtedly, the best-ever small car built by Tata had a lot of boxes ticked in our checklist but the real competition for the Tiago was carving a space for itself in the fiercely competitive segment. The car does manage to leave a great first impression but what is left to see, is how it performs when someone has had this car for a long period of time. Does it manage to be a good value for money car by being a no-hassle hatchback? That’s what we have set to find out.We will be testing the Tiago’s top-end XZ variant for the period of next few months. The car we will be driving is the diesel offering, which means, it gets the 1.05-litre Revotorq three-cylinder engine that develops 70 PS power at 4000 RPM and 140 NM of torque at 1800-3000 RPM. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.Interestingly, the car also gets dual driving modes on offer – City, which is meant for regular driving scenarios and Eco, which reduces the throttle response in favour of better fuel efficiency.In terms of features, the Tiago’s highlight is the 8-speaker Harman Kardon infotainment system inside which promises to offer one of the best in-car audio experience. It supports AUX, USB, and Bluetooth and will also give turn-by-turn navigation via the NaviMaps app through a smartphone. The car also comes with reverse parking sensors, 21 compartment spaces for utility, height adjustable driver seat and steering wheel and a generous 242-litre boot space.At the start of our long-term testing, the Tata Tiago press unit issued to us had clocked 19865 kilometres on the odometer. We will be posting regular updates as to how the long-term test of the car is going on. Watch this space for updates.