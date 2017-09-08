Tata Tiago Electric Vehicle Concept Car Launched, Goes 100 km on Single Charge

Tata Motors European Technical Centre PLC (TMETC) has launched Tata Tiago electric vehicle concept at the Cenex Low Carbon Vehicle (LCV) event at Millbrook. The all-electric variant of the Tata Tiago uses a liquid-cooled 85 kW motor that churns out 200 Nm of torque. The EV is offered with front wheel drive and drives through a single speed gearbox.The Tata Tiago EV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in less than 11 seconds in sports mode. The car can go 100 km on a single charge. Weighing 1040 kg, the car can achieve a top speed of 135 km/h. Launched in April 2016, Tiago has been Tata’s bestseller since the launch. Tata Tiago sales crossed 7,000 sales mark for the first time in 2017 August.Tata Tiago is available in 17 different variants, the car ranges from Rs 3.28 lakh for the base model up to Rs 5.8 lakhs for the top end. In India, car competes with the like of Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Datsun Redi-go.