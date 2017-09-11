Tata Tigor XM Variant Launched at Rs 4.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of their sub-4 metre compact sedan Tigor, christened XM, at a price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched variant sits between the Tigor XE and the Tigor XT variant. As per the company, it will be available across all dealerships in India from September 15, 2017.According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, “We are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and Tigor XM is our response to this growing segment. As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market.”The Tata Tigor XM will come with features like manual central locking with key, power windows for front and rear, speed dependent auto door locks, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge, full fabric seat upholstery, interior lamps with theatre dimming and full wheel covers.It competes against the likes of the Volkswagen Ameo, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.