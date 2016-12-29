Tata Xenon Yodha Due for Launch on January 3

Tata Xenon Yodha is all set for a launch on January 3, before the launch of Tata's other awaited model the Hexa, that is slated for launch on January 18. Xenon Yodha is an upgraded version of the Xenon, which has helped bring in the concept of pick-up trucks in India.

The Yodha will be a facelift of the Xenon XT, which is currently on sale. It is expected to receive a new grille and bumpers, wheels and fog lamps. Pitted against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, that has an infotainment system, the Yodha too is likely to get one.

Other tweaks will include a redesigned dashboard, improved seat upholstery and better quality of materials.

Under the hood, the Yodha will now have a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel unit of the Safari Storme, instead of the 2.2-litre DiCOR engine. There will be two variants - 147bhp/320Nm paired to a five-speed manual and 154bhp/400Nm mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There will also be an optional four-wheel drive.

The new car could have a price tag bigger by about Rs 2 lakh than the Xenon XT, which is currently priced at Rs 10.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), bringing the Yodha into Isuzu's price bracket.