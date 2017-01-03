Tata Xenon Yodha Launched at Rs 6.05 Lakhs

Tata Motors has launched its first product of the year, the new Tata Xenon Yodha, in the presence of its newly appointed brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. Setting new benchmarks in the pick-up segment, the new Tata Xenon Yodha is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications.

Launched in single cab and double cab variants, the pickup has an ex-showroom starting price at Rs 6.05 lakhs (Single Cab – BSIII) & Rs 6.19 (Single Cab – BSIV).

Announcing the launch of the Tata Xenon Yodha, Ravi Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said “The Xenon Yodha will also enable us to partner existing mini-truck customers, aspiring the next phase of growth, to upgrade to a reliable stylish pick-up – particularly in the post-GST regime and on the back of improved road infrastructure, which will see the hub and spoke model of distribution, become more and more prominent.”

The Yodha has a ground clearance of 210 mm and is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 72 horsepower in BS III and 85 horsepower in BS IV. In terms of torque output, the engine delivers 223 Nm in BS III and 250 Nm in BS IV.

One of the key highlights of the new Xenon Yodha includes high gradability enabling the vehicle to negotiate any terrains in loaded conditions, supported by bigger 16-inch tyre. The durable body is supported by 4 mm chassis frame, with reinforcements and a strong rear axle with unitized double bearing. The additional strong suspension – 5-leaves at the front & 9-leaves at the rear, for better safety in loaded conditions and at high speeds.