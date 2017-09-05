Tesla Cars Now Cheaper

US electric car manufacturer Tesla, headed by Elon Musk, continues to fiddle around with trim levels and reducing prices for its range of cars, including for its most expensive models.Some low- and mid-level trim levels of 60 and 90 for the Model S sedan and Model X crossover have been taken out of the equation, which means both vehicles now only come in 75D, 100D, and P100D versions.Prices continue to vary, too. The Model S 75 models have reduced in price just a few months ago, and Model X 75D saw a similar price drop a short while later. But just as the entry-level Model S saw its price drop, the 100-series S and X actually had a price increase. If that's not confusing enough as it is, Tesla is already rowing back on that by dropping pricing of the 100-series by several thousand dollars.Tesla's consumer website states that the Model S and Model X 100D now have manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRPs) that are $3,500 less than they were previously. That means a Model S 100D now costs $95,200 and a Model X 100D is now priced at $97,200.There's even better news if you fancy a P100D performance version as they have had an even bigger price cut of some $5,000. The prices remain in the luxury range, though as a Model S P100D still starts at $136,200, and the Model X P100D starts at an eye-watering $141,200.