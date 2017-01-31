Tesla Model S P100D Speeds to Set World Record For Quickest Four Door Sedan
Tesl Model S P100D (Image: Tesla)
Tesla Model S P100D was boasted as the fastest production car by Elon Musk when it was first launched. The brand claimed the car will do 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, completing a quarter mile in about 10.78 seconds
Now Tesla has stepped it up a notch with Model S' development and the P100D is faster than ever.
Post a software upgrade, P100D now comes with a new Ludicrous+ Mode that propels the car from 0-60 miles an hour in 2.4 seconds. Company CEO Musk posted via tweet earlier this month claiming a shorter time of 2.34 seconds was also possible.
Also read: Tesla's Self Driving Car Senses Accident Ahead, Brakes Before Collision
With this new upgrade, the P100D's quarter mile time improved too. In a recent video released by DragTimes, the car posted an official 1/4 mile time of just 10.72 seconds at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.
The video shows a Model S P100D pitted against a 2017 640HP Cadillac CTS-V, and the Model S ended up setting a new world record for the quickest stock 4 door sedan. The previous world record stood at 10.76 seconds.
