Tesla Releases Software Update to Soften Acceleration

Electric car maker Tesla has released a software update to give drivers an option to soften the 'crazy' acceleration of its fleet of Model S and Model X vehicles. Calling the new feature "Chill: a new acceleration", Tesla's new update is a significant change from the automaker's previous modes called 'Insane and Ludicrous', which are more geared toward performance, technology website electric reported. "You can now choose between two acceleration options in your vehicle: Chill and Standard. Chill makes acceleration more gradual -- ideal for smoother driving and a gentler ride for your passengers," the company said.Tesla cars have arguably one of the best instant torques but not everyone is used to it. Therefore, it might prove useful to those who are yet to adapt to this. The other feature in the 2017.44 update facilitates exiting Tesla's vehicles, the report said. "Starting in this release, you can get in and out of the driver's seat more easily. When you park, the steering wheel and driver's seat will automatically adjust for an easier exit," the company said."After you return to the vehicle, they automatically adjust back to the recent driving profile when you step on the brake. Or, if your keyfob is linked to your driver profile, the seat and steering wheel adjust accordingly. As always, you can restore your profile by selecting it from the list," it added. Since Tesla rolls out new updates to its fleet gradually, it may take some time for every owner to receive it.