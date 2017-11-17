Tesla Semi Electric Truck - Watch Live, Specifications, Prices and More

Tesla is all set to take its electric vehicles range to a whole new level with the launch of the Tesla Semi EV Truck. The Tesla Semi will be one of the its kind electric trucks in the world and coming from the house of Tesla, one can easily anticipate it as the hotbed of technology, like the ones we have seen in the Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X. However, it is the battery pack that excites the world, considering how big the vehicle is. If Tesla is indeed successful in pulling off this product, it will act as a future of the commercial vehicles across the globe.Watch the live launch of the Tesla Semi EV truck below straight from the event.Keep a tab here for the further developments related to the new EV truck. This truck will be beneficial for the pollution problem in India and a thorough analysis will follow soon!