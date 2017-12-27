Powered by cricketnext logo
Tesla Will Build Pickup Truck Soon After Model Y Electric Crossover: Elon Musk

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019.

Reuters

Updated:December 27, 2017, 10:14 AM IST
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorn, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. Image used for representative purpose only (Image: Reuters)
Tesla Inc will build a pickup truck soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, Reuters reported in June.

The electric vehicle maker first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a "master plan" to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sport utility vehicle.

Musk had said in April that the pickup truck would be unveiled within 18 to 24 months.

