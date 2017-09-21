cricketnext
Tesla Working With AMD to Develop AI Chip for Self-Driving Car

More than 50 people are working on the project under Jim Keller, a longtime chip architect and the head of Autopilot hardware and software of Tesla.

Reuters

Updated:September 21, 2017, 4:13 PM IST
Image used for representation only. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Electric carmaker Tesla Inc is working with Advanced Micro Devices Inc to develop its own artificial intelligence chip for self-driving cars, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

AMD spin-off GlobalFoundries Inc Chief Executive Sanjay Jha said his company is working directly with Tesla, according to the CNBC report.

GlobalFoundries, which fabricates chips, has a wafer supply agreement in place with AMD.

Tesla isn't completely going it alone in chip development, according to the source, and will build on top of AMD intellectual property, CNBC reported.

More than 50 people are working on the project under Jim Keller, a longtime chip architect and the head of Autopilot hardware and software of Tesla, according to the report.

AMD shares were up 2.2 percent in extended trading.

Tesla, AMD, and GlobalFoundries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

