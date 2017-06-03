Tesla's CEO Elon Musk Quits Trump Advisory Council Over Paris Fiasco

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has announced to leave White House advisory council through Twitter. The decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord.

Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change. Trump said this would impact the U.S citizens and business houses, which he wouldn't let happen.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

"Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Musk said in a Twitter post. Elon Musk, the alternative energy Maverick is known for his work in making electric vehicles popular through his Tesla cars.

He is a member of the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum, a business advisory group, and Trump's manufacturing jobs council. He has already announced plans to enter India with the soon-to-be-launched Tesla Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Model X. (Photo: Reuters)

Musk's exit, along with other noteworthy CEOs is a big setback for Green lobby, rooting for a cleaner environment. Musk said that he had done "all I can" to convince Trump to not exit the accord.

On the other hand, General Motors' Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will remain on the presidential advisory panel.

Recently, Make-In-India has to clarify why there's a delay in Tesla's India operations!