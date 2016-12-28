Tesla's Self Driving Car Senses Accident Ahead, Brakes Before Collision

A video recently posted on Twitter features a self driving Tesla, which upon sensing an accident up ahead, brakes on its own.

The video has since gone viral, as it is contrary to the arguments against automated cars.

Questions were raised against Tesla's self-driving car technology when a driver of Tesla Motors Inc Model S car was killed in an accident. The car was in autopilot mode.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Joshua Brown was killed on a clear, dry roadway on May 7 in Williston, Florida. The incident gave way to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over self-driving systems that take partial steering and braking control from the driver.

Tesla shares fell as much as 3 percent, or $6.28, in after-hours trading, on the news of the fatal crash and the investigation. The company emphasized the unusual nature of the crash and said it was the first fatality in more than 130 million miles of use.

Tesla Model S sedans start at about $66,000.

However, this recent development could help Tesla put the debate behind and reroute its quest towards an impeccable self-driving system.

