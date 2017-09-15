Thanks To GST, Jeep Compass Top Variant Gets Rs 72,000 Price Hike

FCA India announced today new prices for its Fiat and Jeep range of vehicles. This is thanks to the increase in Cess implementation by the GST Council. The new prices will be effective from September 15, 2017. Fiat cars get a price increase in the range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 14, 000. The Jeep Compass gets a price increase of Rs 21,000 to Rs 72,000 depending on the variant that you pick. For those looking to buy the Jeep CBU's the heartbreak is even more as the price increase on the Jeep CBU range is between Rs 2,75,000 to Rs 6,40,000. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India earlier had announced that its Made in India Jeep Compass has touched the 10,000 bookings milestone. The auto manufacturer opened pre-bookings for the SUV on June 19th and launched it on July 31st this year. FCA India, which is currently focusing entirely on its go-to market execution confirms over 92,000 enquiries as of today.The Jeep Compass is available to customers in three trims - Sport, Longitude and Limited and 10 variants, including a 4x2 Turbo Petrol with a 7-speed automatic transmission (DDCT). Packed with 50+ safety and security features, Jeep Compass is one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads. Customers can choose from two powertrain options - the 173 PS, 350 Nm, 2.0-litre MultiJet Turbo Diesel and the 162 PS, 250 Nm, 1.4-Multi-Air Turbo Petrol. The Diesel variant is being offered with the 6-speed manual transmission while the Petrol comes with both options, the 6-speed manual as well as the 7-speed DDCT (Dry Dual Clutch Technology) or Automatic Transmission. The Sport and Longitude trims are available in two-wheel drive (4x2) only while the top of the line trim, Limited comes with choice of 4x2 as well as four-wheel drive (4x4) options. The Limited is equipped with Jeep’s legendary Jeep Active Drive with Selec Terrain Traction Management System that lets the driver chose from four terrain modes – Auto, Mud, Sand and Snow. FCA India started deliveries of the Jeep Compass on August 6, 2017. The Jeep Compass is currently being retailed out of 50 Jeep-flagship and FCA outlets, across 47 cities. FCA is expanding its sales network to 60 outlets by the end of this calendar year.