DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
The e.Go Life, Four-Seater 100 percent Electric Car for Urban Usage
The e.GO Life is expected to go into production from spring 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A compact German run around with a budget price tag could be the latest addition to the growing selection of small electric city cars.
The e.Go Life is billed as a four-seater vehicle with a small electric motor that's perfectly suited to urban driving. The price is announced at €15,900 (excluding government incentives that may apply).
Rather than shaking up the market or pursuing exceptional performances, the aim of electric car startup e.GO Mobile is to design and manufacture a 100% electric car at a price attractive enough to interest a wide range of users.
Also Read: Volvo to Make in India Soon, Announces Plans to Locally Produce Cars
In its basic version, the e.GO Life will have a 22kW electric motor powered by a 14.4kWh battery, promising a range of up to 130km, ideal for city-based usage. An alternative version, with a 19.2kWh battery and a range of up to 170km, is also on the cards. The manufacturer announces a modest acceleration of 0 to 50km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 104km/h.
The e.GO Life starts at €15,900 for the basic version. In comparison, the Bolloré Bluecar currently sells for €18,300, the Nissan Leaf starts at €20,000 and the Renault ZOE starts from €23,700.
Production is expected to start in spring 2018.
Like Tesla with its upcoming Model 3, e.GO Mobile is asking buyers for a €1,000 deposit to preorder their car.
Also Read: Skoda India Head Sudhir Rao Resigns
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers as Kolkata Storm Into Qualifier 2
- Remembering Reema Lagoo's Contribution To Marathi Cinema
- Apple iPhone SE Made in India Model Coming This Month: Report
- Video - All You Need to Know About the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- IPL 2017: Kolkata Celebrate Hyderabad Victory in Special Style