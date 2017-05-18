The e.Go Life, Four-Seater 100 percent Electric Car for Urban Usage

A compact German run around with a budget price tag could be the latest addition to the growing selection of small electric city cars.

The e.Go Life is billed as a four-seater vehicle with a small electric motor that's perfectly suited to urban driving. The price is announced at €15,900 (excluding government incentives that may apply).

Rather than shaking up the market or pursuing exceptional performances, the aim of electric car startup e.GO Mobile is to design and manufacture a 100% electric car at a price attractive enough to interest a wide range of users.

In its basic version, the e.GO Life will have a 22kW electric motor powered by a 14.4kWh battery, promising a range of up to 130km, ideal for city-based usage. An alternative version, with a 19.2kWh battery and a range of up to 170km, is also on the cards. The manufacturer announces a modest acceleration of 0 to 50km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 104km/h.

The e.GO Life starts at €15,900 for the basic version. In comparison, the Bolloré Bluecar currently sells for €18,300, the Nissan Leaf starts at €20,000 and the Renault ZOE starts from €23,700.

Production is expected to start in spring 2018.

Like Tesla with its upcoming Model 3, e.GO Mobile is asking buyers for a €1,000 deposit to preorder their car.

