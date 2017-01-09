This 100mph RC Car's Slow Motion Video is the Coolest Thing You'll See All Week

Supercars are cool, period. But what has the power to make them cooler is a slow motion camera.

So, a couple of men called 'The Slow Mo Guys' like to film things through their slow motion cameras, and those things involve, well just about anything.

Exploding water balloons or a bullet shot through a watermelon, you ask for it. But this time its even better.

The RC car in question is not your regular RC car. It’s called the Traxxas XO-1, it looks more than a little like the Zenvo ST1, and it’s capable of more than 100mph.

The XO-1 can be seen going on ballistic adventures through flour and a flamethrower pyre. A XO-1 would cost you about GBP 700.