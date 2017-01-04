This Is the Coolest Tata Hexa Video You'll Ever Watch

Tata Motors has been riding high on the success of the Tiago which received positive feedback from the market, mainly due to the new design, which differentiated it from the rest of the Tata cars. The company calls this new design language – Impact, and they are now betting big on it. Tata will be launching their flagship car – Hexa on January 18, 2017.

Speaking of impact, there is a video Shibu Varghese on Facebook that's going viral. Reason? There is a mammoth 7-seater SUV that is being driven around on two wheels, making it one of the coolest videos of the SUV out there right now.

Tata Hexa also made it to our list of five exciting SUVs that are launching in 2017 and there's a good reason for that – the car is actually pretty good, as we found out when we tested it out last year. You can read more about it here.

(Disclaimer: News18 does not promote such driving and urges all the readers to drive safe and responsibly)