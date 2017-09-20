Top 4 Upcoming Racing Games For September to November

Jostling for attention this holiday season will be racing simulations "Project Cars 2," "Forza Motorsport 7" and "Gran Turismo Sport," with "Need for Speed: Payback" drawing plenty of comparisons to the "Fast & Furious" format of camaraderie and high-velocity crime.From September 22For PS4, XBO, WinPCAn intensely dedicated racing simulation spanning five disciplines -- open-wheel, GT, prototypes, rally cross, touring cars -- with over 180 car marques involved and 60 tracks to conquer, "Project Cars 2" challenges "Gran Turismo Sport" and "Forza Motorsport 7" for this year's genre crown, and isn't beholden to PlayStation or Xbox platforms.From October 3For Xbox One, Windows 10A flagship title for the upgraded Xbox One X console which launches a month later on November 7, boasting upwards of 700 cars and 30 tracks, plus player-created drivers and the introduction of weather that changes over the course of a race. As with "Forza Horizon 3," purchasing on Xbox One or Windows 10 grants access to the game on the other platform as well.From October 17For PlayStation 4 and PSVRA relatively pared-down, competition-focused entry to the notoriously extravagant racing franchise still boasts over 170 cars and 19 tracks. Four years after the console's release, this is the flagship franchise's first PS4 title after 2013's "Gran Turismo 6" remained a PS3 exclusive.From November 10For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PCWhere "GT Sport," "Project Cars 2" and "Forza 7" look to simulate motor racing, "NFS: Payback" is firmly within the arcade tradition, complete with turbo boosts and outrageous police chases, and its story mode leans in on similarities to cinema's blockbuster "Fast & Furious" franchise.