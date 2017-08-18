Top 5 Affordable Diesel Cars in India - Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 and more

Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Ford Figo S. (Image: News18.com)

There was a time when diesel cars were limited to commercial use only, owing to their high emissions, and high maintenance cost. Over the time, the government has worked hard to refine diesel fuel and car manufacturers are also giving their bit to make diesel engines more refined, less pollution emitting and low in maintenance. But still, diesel cars are not accepted that widely as compared to their petrol counterparts and this time, the reason is the high cost of the diesel cars, which amounts to at least Rs 1 Lakhs more than a petrol sibling.This very reason made buyers reluctant to buy a diesel car, resulting in the high sales of petrol vehicles. Automakers have realized the potential of low-budget cars and there are a lot of offerings in the budget diesel car segment today, priced below Rs 6 lakhs. We have compiled a list of top 5 budget diesel cars to buy in India!Ever since its launch, Tata Tiago has been making a lot of noise and all because of the right reasons. From becoming the highest selling Tata car (monthly sales), to being the most affordable fully-equipped, Tiago is an obvious choice for buyers looking for a budget hatchback with lots of features. Interestingly, Tiago is also the most affordable diesel car in the market today, the price just for Rs 3.88 Lakhs for the base variant. It’s powered by a 3-cyl 1.05-litre Revotorq engine with 70 PS output.Yet another Tata on the list is the compact sedan Tigor, based on the Tiago hatchback. The newly launched sedan happens to be the first fastback inspired design in the budget segment and appeals to the young crowd. Again, it is equipped with all the features and what you pay to buy this car is way less than the rivals. The Tata Tigor is priced for Rs 5.41 Lakhs for the base diesel variant. The engine is the same 3-cyl 1.05-litre Revotorq engine with 70 PS output.Mahindra and Tata are both known for their diesel engine prowess, a skill acquired from their age-old commercial vehicle business. And so it is obvious that a Mahindra features on our list, just below the Tata cars. The new Mahindra KUV100, an SUV inspired hatchback is the only hatchback in the country to offer 6-seater cabin. And if you are diesel fan, you can buy a KUV100 for as low as Rs 5.61 Lakhs for the base variant. It is powered by a mFalcon D75 1.2-litre engine with 77 bhp of output.A good news for the brand snobs, who don’t want a Mahindra or a Tata car. Hyundai offers the Grand i10 hatchback in India with a 1.2-litre CRDi U2 engine that has a 75 PS of output. The Grand i10 is a credible offering in this segment with all the bells and whistles and retails at Rs 5.64 Lakhs for the base diesel variant, which makes it the highest selling Hyundai car in India, as it also features in the top 10 selling cars of India.Last on our list is also the most powerful hatchback on our list. The Ford Figo is powered by a 1.5-litre TDCi engine that is capable of producing 100 horses, making it the most powerful diesel hatchback in this category. All you need to do is pay Rs 5.76 Lakhs for the base version to acquire this hatchback. What you get in result is a highly equipped, powerful and good looking car.