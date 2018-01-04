Top 5 Automatic Cars With Best Fuel Efficiency in India – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Alto K10 and More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)

Renault Kwid. (Image: Renault India)

Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio. (Photo Courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

India is fast embracing the two-pedal technology given how badly our roads are traffic infested. A two-pedal technology, as the name suggests, comes with only two pedals – one accelerator and one brake. The clutch is replaced by an automatic gearbox which comes in various forms, most prominent of which is the AMT (automated manual transmission). Now one might argue that an AMT gearbox is not a proper auto gearbox, but for a layman, it works like one.With the fast arrival of the AMT, the mileage is getting higher and higher, quite an opposite phenomenon from the older automatics, that were known to be inefficient, making them far less desirable. We have compiled a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient automatics you can buy in India. (All the figures are ARAI certified)!Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the fastest-selling car in India not without a reason. Maruti Suzuki Dzire is only among a limited cars to come with an AMT gearbox in the diesel engine. This combined with the industry leading mileage figure of 28.40 kmpl, makes it the most fuel-efficient automatic car in India. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.3-litre, Fiat-sourced DDiS diesel engine with an output of 75 HP. The Dzire AMT starts at Rs 7.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).Another Maruti Suzuki on the list is among the first budget cars in India to get an AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki has long been selling the Alto brand in India and it was the highest selling car in India till Maruti Suzuki Dzire took over the crown. Post launching the 800 cc Alto, Maruti added a new K10 engine to the small hatchback with an AMT gearbox. The 68hp, 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine mated to an AMT gearbox deliver a great mileage figure of 24.07 kmpl. The model is priced for Rs 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).As mentioned above, Maruti Suzuki Alto has long been the poster boy of budget hatchbacks in India and none of the rivals could come close to the brand, let alone challenge it. However, Renault changed the equation by launching the Kwid, a perfect combination of affordability, looks, features and space. After launching the 800 cc Kwid, Renault increased the appeal of the brand by launching an AMT gearbox with the 68hp, 1.0-litre engine. The Kwid delivers a mileage of 24.04 kmpl and is priced at Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Previous couple of years have been a turning point for most of the auto brands in India, as they launched their best selling products in this time frame. Joining Renault was the Tata Motors with the Tiago compact hatchback, which was well-received for its attractive design, spacious cabin and aggressive price tag. Tata added an AMT gearbox to the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that delivers 23.84 kmpl mileage and starts at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Last on our list is yet another Maruti Suzuki product, making it a total of 3 cars from the India’s largest selling brand on this list. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was the first affordable car in India to get an AMT gearbox and gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as the Alto K10. The AMT mated engine delivers 23.1 kmpl mileage and is priced for Rs 4.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti Suzuki also added the CelerioX model in the line-up recently and it has the same mileage figure as the regular Celerio.