Top 5 Fuel Efficient Cars in India With 25+ Kmpl Mileage

India is a country obsessed with mileage and there’s no two opinions about it. While other countries have long been making fun of this obsession, slowly and steadily manufacturers have started to realize the need of adorning cars with good efficiency figures.

Because it’s not about personal needs, but also about saving the environment. While EVs are a distant dream for India, given the high manufacturing cost they attract, manufacturers in India are making their gasoline/diesel fueled cars as frugal as possible.

Here’s a list of top 5 fuel efficient cars in India with mileage rated over 25kmpl!

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Fuel-Type - Diesel

ARAI Certified Mileage – 28.40 kmpl

Price Range - Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-generation Dzire and needless to say, how impressed we are with the compact sedan. And no, it’s not just the refreshed looks or the upmarket cabin or the host of features that impress us, it’s the fact that the new Dzire is the most fuel economic car in India, sans segments, that impress us the most. The efficiency has been increased substantially and now stands at 28.40kmpl for the diesel variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS

Fuel-Type – Diesel

ARAI Certified Mileage – 28.09 kmpl

Price Range - Rs 7.88 lakh to Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

For long, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the most fuel efficient car in India, until its younger sibling Dzire dethroned the mid-size sedan off its crown. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz got a SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle By Suzuki) engine, which gave the Ciaz a mileage figure as high as 28.09 kmpl. It’s impressive to churn out such good mileage number from a car of this size and segment. Recently Maruti Suzuki started selling the Ciaz through Nexa premium dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Fuel-Type – Diesel

ARAI Certified Mileage - 27.39kmpl

Price Range – Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Yet another Maruti Suzuki model on the list the premium hatchback Baleno, sold through Nexa range of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can easily be credited with breaking the stereotypes attached with Maruti to not build good looking vehicles. With a more upmarket appeal and a host of features, Maruti Suzuki Baleno returns a mileage figure of 27.39 kmpl, the best in the premium hatchback category.

Honda Jazz

Fuel-Type – Diesel

ARAI Certified Mileage - 27.3kmpl

Price Range – Rs 5.95 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The first vehicle in the list, which is not Maruti Suzuki is the Honda Jazz premium hatchback, launched back in 215. The second-gen Honda Jazz got a more sportier look, in-cabin features and safety tech added to the list. But the biggest change was the improved mileage figure of 27.3 kmpl from the acclaimed 1,5-litre diesel engine. This makes the Jazz one of the most efficient cars in India with over 25kmpl of mileage.

Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Tiago

Fuel-Type – Diesel

ARAI Certified Mileage - 27.28 kmpl

Price Range - Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Last on our list is also the smallest vehicle on this list – the Tata Tiago hatchback. Tata shook the automobile industry and rivals to the core with the launch of the Tiago hatchback. While the looks, features, and price of the car alone are a reason to buy it, the new 1.05-lite RevoTorq engine with 27.28 kmpl mileage makes it a desirable proposition. Tata Tiago is the most frugal car in the small hatchback category.

