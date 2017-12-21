Top 5 Fuel Efficient SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport And More

Honda WR-V. (Photo: Honda)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Tata Nexon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift. (Image: Suzuki)

All-New Ford EcoSport. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Of all the factors that SUVs are associated with, fuel efficiency is generally not part of the list. Nobody used to buy an SUV for the sake of better mileage. Either proper off-roading, large family or status symbol were the factors that led to the sales of SUVs in India. That said, things have changed in the last 5 years and people are more inclined towards compact and urban SUVs or crossovers.Since the functionality of the SUV has taken over by its design and price, manufacturers are now offering high mileage engines too, luring the customers to buy a compact SUV. This has resulted in large sales of these body types. We have compiled a list of top 5 such SUVs that offer maximum fuel efficiency in India.While many would have expected a Maruti on the list, but the crown winner for the most fuel efficient SUV/Crossover goes to the Honda W-RV. Right from the very beginning, Honda cars have been extremely fuel efficient, be it the Amaze compact sedan, Jazz premium hatchback or City mid-size sedan. The latest to join the wagon is the Honda W-RV, which is a crossover, based on the Jazz hatch. The Honda W-RV delivers a staggering mileage of 25.5 kmpl, with its 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel engine.Falling a little short of the title, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came the second best with a mileage of 24.3 kmpl. The Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine, which happens to be the only engine to power Brezza. Winner or not, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has proven that when it comes to the sales, it is indeed a winner, with over 2 lakh units old in less 2 years of launch. Also, Vitara Brezza is long due for an update and with that, we hope it will get a better mileage.Tata’s new product, the Nexon, is making a lot of buzz in the market, all because of the right reasons. It has a design not seen on any of the compact SUVs before, tech laden cabin, and most importantly, mileage figure as high as 23.97 kmpl. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, which was specially made for Nexon delivers such a good mileage number. However, along with the mileage, the price of the Nexon diesel also makes it an attractive offer, and retailing close to Rs 6.85 lakhs, it is the most affordable compact SUVs in India.Yet another Maruti Suzuki on the list, also happens to be the newest launch from the India’s largest car manufacturer. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross claims a mileage figure of 23.65 kmpl, with the same DDiS 200 engine, which also happens to have the Suzuki Smart Hybrid tech. Functions like idle start stop, brake energy regeneration assists the S-Cross to have such a high mileage figure. However, S-Cross is not a SUV, and as the name suggests, it’s a crossover, like the WR-V.Last on list is the update Ford Ecosport, which was launched a couple of months back. Ford Ecosport was the first car to start the compact SUV trend in India, and with the new update, Ford has managed to push the boundaries with a new cabin and a new petrol engine. However, the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is the one with a mileage figure of 23 kmpl. More importantly, Ford has managed to keep the prices of the Ecosport same as that of the outgoing model, making it a VFM deal.