Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at Pebble Beach 2017

1956 Aston Martin DBR1/1. (Image: RM Sotheby's)

1995 McLaren F1. (Image: Bonhams)

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C. (Image: Gooding & Company)

1970 Porsche 917K. (Image: Gooding & Company)

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti. (Image: RM Sotheby's)

The annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance held in California is one of the most prominent gathering of auto makers, buyers, bidders, auction houses and enthusiasts. While many manufacturers find this event apt for launching their vehicles, it is the auction event that the people really wait for. Various auction companies sell their prized collection and this year it was a record setter as the most expensive British car changed hands. Here’s a list of the top 5 costliest cars sold in the Pebble Beach 2017.The most expensive car on the list is also the most expensive British car sold in an auction. Sold for a whopping 22.55 million, the ultra-rare car was the first to roll-out from the DBR1 line, a line that earned Aston Martin an overall victory at the Le Mans 1959. Driven by ace racers like Sir Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Carroll Shelby, the car also won the 1959 1000-km challenge at the nurburgring.Although the car may look as any other plain McLaren F1 to a simple eye, but this very unit was the first F1 car that was converted to U.S specification, making it a rare piece. The owner bought the car in Europe, drove it around, and then shipped it to U.S for federalization. Later, the owner reinstalled the Euro-spec parts, but held on to U.S parts in case future owner wanted to reinstall them.There’s hardly any auction that’s complete without a high-value Ferrari and this year’s Pebble Beach was no different. The rare 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C was auctioned for $14.52 million and comes with an aluminum body thinner, Perspex for the side and rear windows, and a large endurance fuel tank. It’s also 1 of the 12 units and only 1 of the 8 with left-hand drive. Its final race was the 1969 Targa Florio.This particular Porsche, in its bright blue and yellow Gulf-livery 917 was seen in the famous Le Mans film by Steve McQueen. The actor played a Porsche factory driver and this exact model was used to for shooting purpose. It was a camera car that the film company leased from a factory Porsche driver, making Porsche 917K famous. The car is on auction for the second time, and is gone for $14.08 million.Only 167 examples of this rare 250 GT SWB (short wheelbase) were ever built by the Italian supercar manufacturer – Ferrari. Of those 167 units, this is a very original model, restored and completely working with all the original equipment like the original chassis, engine and drivetrain. It commands a massive $ 8.305 million amount and is fifth on the list.