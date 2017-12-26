Top 5 Sedans Launched in 2017 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Verna And More

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Siddarth Safaya/News18.com)

2017 Hyundai Verna. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/Cars18)

2017 Skoda Octavia. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The 2017 Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2017 Toyota Corolla Altis. (Image: Toyota)

News18.com, one of India’s top breaking news websites, held its annual marquee offering – The Tech and Auto Awards in New Delhi amidst the presence of industry veterans. One of the most notable and competitive categories in the 2017 Tech and Auto Awards was the Sedan of the Year award, won by the Hyundai Verna. Apart from Hyundai Verna, there were four other sedans too, including Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda City and more. Here’s the list of the top 5 sedans launched in 2017 and why were they inducted in the nominations (cars launched between 1November 2016 – 31October 2017 were considered).Probably the most successful product to launch in 2017, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sold like hot cakes, with over 34000 units sold in a single month. The new Dzire also holds the record of reaching 1 lakh units in the fastest time. What made Dzire such a success was the fact that it comes at an affordable price tag, offering all the bells and whistles, along with enough cabin space and best mileage across segments.Our Car of the Year and Sedan of the Year is also doing really good numbers, when compared to its rivals in the mid-size sedan segment. More than the numbers itself, the new Hyundai Verna can be called a complete package, with its class-leading power producing 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines, new-age features, upmarket design both inside and outside and a good price tag. The new Hyundai Verna has really outdone the previous gen Verna, and is the new favourite among the buyers.A surprise entry for many, the new Skoda Octavia has proved that Skoda is still in the game and knows how to build fabulous cars. The new Octavia competes under the premium sedan segment and comes loaded with many 1in the segment features. The semi-autonomous parking tech makes it the only car under Rs 40 lakhs to have such a feature. The new Octavia starts a little less than Rs 17 lakhs and has updated cabin, safety and driveability.Honda is selling the City mid-size sedan in India for more than 20 years now. There have been 4 generations of the car and the newest gen received a facelift this year. While City dominated the industry for long, it has been facing a lot of competition from the new Hyundai Verna now, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the past. That said, the sedan has proved its mettle time and again and is worthy of being nominated under the sedan of the year category.Last on our list is the all-time highest selling car across the globe – the Toyota Corolla. The Corolla has ruled the global automobile industry for 50 years now and is still going strong in some of the countries. As far as India is concerned, Corolla is seen as the obvious go-to choice for anyone looking for a reliable executive sedan. Toyota gave a facelift to the Corolla Altis last year, making it look a bit more upmarket, with the added set of features.