Top Car Discounts for August 2017
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
As the GST has finally rolled-in, we are seeing a significant impact on the car prices, as each and every car manufacturer has announced revised price tags for their models. While people usually wait for the year end discount or for the festival season to buy a new car, if you are looking to buy a new car, now is the time to get a good deal. Almost all the segments, right from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs and even luxury cars are on discount now-a-days. And contrary to the reports that SUV and luxury cars could get expensive in coming days, we have learned that nothing of that sorts is going to happen for now.
Hyundai Grand i10
Discount: Rs 75,000
Hyundai Grand i10 is the company’s most selling car in India and competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo. The popular Hyundai hatchback is available on a massive discount as high as Rs 75,000 in some of the dealerships. The discount cumulate cash discounts, exchange offers and other benefits on accessories.
[caption id="attachment_1279023" align="alignnone" width="875"] Renault Duster. (Photo Courtesy: Renault India)
Renault Duster
Discount: Rs 2,00,000
Renault’s compact SUV offering in India – the Duster, is on a massive limited-stock discount of Rs 2 Lakhs, as per a report. The Duster SUV’s limited units for both the 100PS and 85PS models are on discounts. However, this discount is not offered through dealerships, but through the corporate sales office, as per a mail sent by Renault to ‘Gang of Dusters’, an official Duster owners group.
Volkswagen Polo
Discount: Rs 60,000
The premium hatchback offering from Volkswagen is on a huge discount of up to Rs 60000. The German manufacturer is offering these discounts on the non-GT trims, along with additional benefits. The VW Polo competes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, and Honda Jazz, but lags far behind in terms of the sales.
Honda Jazz
Discount: Rs 50000
Another premium hatchback and a rival to Volkswagen Polo, the Honda Jazz is the most spacious hatchback in the market today. And if Honda Jazz is your preference, this is the time to buy the car, as the car is on discounts and benefits to the tune of Rs 50,000 on all variants at most dealerships.
Nissan Micra
Discount: Rs 45,000
Next in the line is the Nissan Micra, which is not doing that good in the market as far as sales numbers are concerned. While Nissan has replaced the current-gen Micra internationally, it gave the hatchback only a minor facelift in India. The car can be bought for a discount of around Rs 45,000, which includes exchange benefits, corporate discount, and other offers.
Honda Amaze
Discount: Rs 70,000
Another Honda on the list is the Brio based compact sedan – Amaze, which comes with two engines and two gearbox options. The sedan is known for its cabin space and mileage and competes against strong competition like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Xcent. You can buy the Amaze with a massive discount of Rs 75,000, depending on the variant and availability.
Volkswagen Ameo
Discount: Rs 55,000
Volkswagen is having some hard time in the country and neither the Polo nor the Ameo is doing so good in India. Like Polo, the Ameo is also available with good discounts of up to Rs 55,000, based on variants and locations. Ameo competes against the Dzire and the Amaze.
Honda BR-V. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti S-cross
Discount: Rs 85,000
Maruti Suzuki is the single largest car manufacturer in India, and they don’t need discounts to lure customers. But then, their S-cross failed to grab much eye-balls, as does the other Maruti cars. This might be the reason that Maruti is offering a massive discount of around Rs 85,000 at most locations. Since S-Cross is about to receive a makeover soon, this move can be seen as an attempt to clear the old stock.
Honda BR-V
Discount: Rs 1,00,000
Honda’s offering in the compact SUV market didn’t manage to attract much customers due to many reasons. Honda is now offering massive discounts on the BR-V to a tune of Rs 1,00,000 in cash discounts. So if you are waiting for that compact SUV, now is the time to buy BR-V.
Cash discounts
Disclaimer – 1) Discounts may vary depending on dealership location and cities.
2) Discount details sourced from online research.
3) Please check and bargain with your dealer for exact discounts.
4) All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.
