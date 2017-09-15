Top Car Discounts for September 2017

Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)

The festive season is just around the corner and potential buyers are gearing up for massive discounts that the auto manufacturers offer every year. While this is a good sign for buyers, sadly, manufacturers have to suffer downfall in sales just before the festive season, as customers put on hold their buying decision and wait for the festive season, in hopes of massive discounts.To counter this slump, car manufacturers are offering decent discounts on a variety of products. So if you are looking to buy a car but don’t want to wait till the festive season, this is the right time to buy a car. We have listed the top discounts that are available on a wide variety of cars. Have a look and go shopping -The heartthrob of the nation, Maruti Suzuki Swift is available at massive discounts. While the petrol version gets Rs 30,000 off, which includes Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, the diesel version is on Rs 55,000 discount. It gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.India’s most-selling car (recently Dzire overtook Alto to become the highest selling car in a month) is at a discount of up to Rs 45,000. With a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, a total of Rs 45,000 can be saved.Mahindra’s only hatchback (or is it?) offering is being offered with benefits amounting to Rs 65,000. This massive discount is all thanks to a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and other accessories.Volkswagen’s premium hatchback offering, the Polo, gets discounts up to Rs 65,000 (only on non-GT variants). The discounts include cash back, accessories, insurance and other benefits. Some dealers are offering additional discounts too.The compact sedan from Honda was recently given a facelift and get offers up to Rs 50,000, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 and accessories worth Rs 26,000. There’s also cash benefits depending on dealerships.To make way for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class, most of the dealers are offering massive discounts on the current C-Class, to a tune of Rs 8.5 lakhs. This includes cash discounts, insurance, extended warranty and more.The Volkswagen Vento mid-size sedan is facing is a lot of heat from the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. To make the sales get going, most of the dealers are offering discounts to the tune of Rs 90,000 at most locations, along with some freebies.The compact SUV offering from Audi – the Q3 is being offered with a decent discount of of Rs 3 lakh, in most of the dealerships. The Q3 rivals the BMW X1 and the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA.To clear up the stock, Nexa dealerships are offering a massive discount up to Rs 85,000 on the Maruti Suzuki S-cross crossover. Maruti will soon launch the facelifted S-Cross and the unsold stocks can be utilized with cash discounts and other benefits.