Top Car Discounts for September 2017
Don't wait for the festive season to buy a new car. Here's a list of the cars at massive discounts in the month of September 2017.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)
The festive season is just around the corner and potential buyers are gearing up for massive discounts that the auto manufacturers offer every year. While this is a good sign for buyers, sadly, manufacturers have to suffer downfall in sales just before the festive season, as customers put on hold their buying decision and wait for the festive season, in hopes of massive discounts.
To counter this slump, car manufacturers are offering decent discounts on a variety of products. So if you are looking to buy a car but don’t want to wait till the festive season, this is the right time to buy a car. We have listed the top discounts that are available on a wide variety of cars. Have a look and go shopping -
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Discount- Rs 55,000
The heartthrob of the nation, Maruti Suzuki Swift is available at massive discounts. While the petrol version gets Rs 30,000 off, which includes Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, the diesel version is on Rs 55,000 discount. It gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.
Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Discount- Rs 45,000
India’s most-selling car (recently Dzire overtook Alto to become the highest selling car in a month) is at a discount of up to Rs 45,000. With a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, a total of Rs 45,000 can be saved.
Mahindra KUV100
Discount- Rs 65,000
Mahindra’s only hatchback (or is it?) offering is being offered with benefits amounting to Rs 65,000. This massive discount is all thanks to a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and other accessories.
Volkswagen Polo
Discount- Rs 65,000
Volkswagen’s premium hatchback offering, the Polo, gets discounts up to Rs 65,000 (only on non-GT variants). The discounts include cash back, accessories, insurance and other benefits. Some dealers are offering additional discounts too.
Honda Amaze
Discount- Rs 50,000
The compact sedan from Honda was recently given a facelift and get offers up to Rs 50,000, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 and accessories worth Rs 26,000. There’s also cash benefits depending on dealerships.
Mercedes-Benz C-class
Discount- Rs 8.5 lakh
To make way for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class, most of the dealers are offering massive discounts on the current C-Class, to a tune of Rs 8.5 lakhs. This includes cash discounts, insurance, extended warranty and more.
Volkswagen Vento
Discount- Rs 90,000
The Volkswagen Vento mid-size sedan is facing is a lot of heat from the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. To make the sales get going, most of the dealers are offering discounts to the tune of Rs 90,000 at most locations, along with some freebies.
Audi Q3
Discount- Rs 3 lakh
The compact SUV offering from Audi – the Q3 is being offered with a decent discount of of Rs 3 lakh, in most of the dealerships. The Q3 rivals the BMW X1 and the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
Discount- Rs 85,000
To clear up the stock, Nexa dealerships are offering a massive discount up to Rs 85,000 on the Maruti Suzuki S-cross crossover. Maruti will soon launch the facelifted S-Cross and the unsold stocks can be utilized with cash discounts and other benefits.
To counter this slump, car manufacturers are offering decent discounts on a variety of products. So if you are looking to buy a car but don’t want to wait till the festive season, this is the right time to buy a car. We have listed the top discounts that are available on a wide variety of cars. Have a look and go shopping -
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Discount- Rs 55,000
The heartthrob of the nation, Maruti Suzuki Swift is available at massive discounts. While the petrol version gets Rs 30,000 off, which includes Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, the diesel version is on Rs 55,000 discount. It gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.
Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Discount- Rs 45,000
India’s most-selling car (recently Dzire overtook Alto to become the highest selling car in a month) is at a discount of up to Rs 45,000. With a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, a total of Rs 45,000 can be saved.
Mahindra KUV100
Discount- Rs 65,000
Mahindra’s only hatchback (or is it?) offering is being offered with benefits amounting to Rs 65,000. This massive discount is all thanks to a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and other accessories.
Volkswagen Polo
Discount- Rs 65,000
Volkswagen’s premium hatchback offering, the Polo, gets discounts up to Rs 65,000 (only on non-GT variants). The discounts include cash back, accessories, insurance and other benefits. Some dealers are offering additional discounts too.
Honda Amaze
Discount- Rs 50,000
The compact sedan from Honda was recently given a facelift and get offers up to Rs 50,000, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 and accessories worth Rs 26,000. There’s also cash benefits depending on dealerships.
Mercedes-Benz C-class
Discount- Rs 8.5 lakh
To make way for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class, most of the dealers are offering massive discounts on the current C-Class, to a tune of Rs 8.5 lakhs. This includes cash discounts, insurance, extended warranty and more.
Volkswagen Vento
Discount- Rs 90,000
The Volkswagen Vento mid-size sedan is facing is a lot of heat from the newly launched 2017 Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. To make the sales get going, most of the dealers are offering discounts to the tune of Rs 90,000 at most locations, along with some freebies.
Audi Q3
Discount- Rs 3 lakh
The compact SUV offering from Audi – the Q3 is being offered with a decent discount of of Rs 3 lakh, in most of the dealerships. The Q3 rivals the BMW X1 and the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
Discount- Rs 85,000
To clear up the stock, Nexa dealerships are offering a massive discount up to Rs 85,000 on the Maruti Suzuki S-cross crossover. Maruti will soon launch the facelifted S-Cross and the unsold stocks can be utilized with cash discounts and other benefits.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA Elated With Facilities at New-look Salt Lake Stadium
- Simran Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers a Heartfelt Performance
- PM Modi and Shinzo Abe Inaugurates Suzuki’s New Gujarat Plant Units
- The Kapil Sharma Show Expected To Be Back in October
- India vs Australia: One-day Cricket's Battle Royale Set to Resume