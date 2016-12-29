Top Five Motorcycles Under 400cc Launching in 2017

Where the motorcycle was once only seen as a tool of transport some years back in India, appetite for leisure motorcycling and interest in big performance figures is now on the rise. Young motorcycling enthusiasts want a bike that's good on performance, but doesn't burn a hole in their pockets. Bike manufacturers like KTM, BMW and TVS are coming up motorcycles in 2017 that are perfect stepping stones towards bigger bikes.

Following is a list of five motorcycles, above 300 and under 400 displacement, launching in 2017:

2017 KTM 390 Duke

Nicknamed 'The Corner Rocket' by KTM, the Duke 390 was a huge success in India, and now it's only logical to expect the 2017 version to launch here too.

The design on the new bike appears a lot more sharper, with a bigger fuel tank (13.4 litres), pointy LED headlamp and LED running lights.

The instrument cluster has an optional 'KTM My Ride' system that allows the rider to hook their smartphones through bluetooth for handsfree and audio player.

A comfort feature on the new bike is adjustable clutch and brake levers. The front disc will get larger in the 2017 Duke 390 - Brembo developed 320mm.

The engine will more or less remain the same - 373.2cc single-cylinder, but with a few updates like slipper clutch, ride by wire and a new balancer shaft. There will be no difference in power figures - 43.5bhp.

The underbelly exhaust has been scrapped to be replaced by a side-mounted one that compliant to Euro IV pollution norms.

It is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2017, and is expected to be priced at Rs 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW G310 R

BMW G310 R (Image: BMW)

KTM Duke 390 is finally set have a competition with the arrival of BMW Motorrad’s G310 R. Also following 'Make in India' policy like KTM does, BMW plans to manufacture the G310 R in India in collaboration with TVS and export it to other countries.

The G310 R will have a 313cc, single-cylinder engine with twin overhead camshafts, that delivers 33.6bhp. The bike will only weigh about 158kg.

Power wise, sure it does not enter the Duke 390 territory, however the price similarity at Rs 2.2 lakh will give KTM some competition in this segment.

It also has a fresh engine layout - a reversed-cylinder design that slopes towards the rear wheel. This will make space for a more even weight distribution and lower centre of gravity.

Whether or not will the G310 R have the same BMW finnese found on its bigger displacement motorcycles, which should make it a great all-rounder, time will tell.

The G310 R is also expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2017 with an ecpected price tag of Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW G310 GS

BMW G310 GS (Image: BMW)

A while after the G310 R is launched, BMW plans to bring in its adventure-touring version, the G310 GS. First unveiled at EICMA 2016, the G310 GS will also be developed by BMW Motorrad and manufactured in India in collaboration with TVS.

The baby GS is powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with four valves and a reversed DOHC cylinder head. It gets a six-speed manual transmission that will be tweaked to suit its adventure-touring requirements.

The engine produces 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. Perhaps not the lightest in its class, but at 169.5kg ready to ride weight, it's not particularly heavy either.

It is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2017 with an expected price tag of Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 300

First showcased at Auto Expo 2016 as 'Akula 310', the Apache RTR 300 will be TVS' first ever fully-faired motorcycle.

The concept had all cues of being a track-focussed machine. Though the production bike will not have the carbon-fibre body panels, the rest of the design will be carried forward.

The engine in use in the Apache RTR 300 was jointly developed with BMW Motorrad. The same that is found on the BMW G310 R - 13cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that churns out 33.6bhp.

When its performances levels are known, it could be pitted against KTM RC 390.

It is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2017 with an expected price tag of Rs 2.2 lakh.

DSK Benelli 302 R

Faired sibling of the TNT 300, Benelli 302 R was showcased at EICMA 2015 in Italy, as well as at IBW 2016, Goa.

Compared to the TNT 300, the Tornado 302 is quite different in design. The tank capacity has also been reduced by two litres to 14 litres.

However, power wise, it is similar to TNT 300 with a 300cc, inline-twin-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that produces 35hp of power and about 27Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Benelli 302 R will face competition from more powerful twin-cylinder bikes in this segment, such as Yamaha R3 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

It is expected to launch in the first quarter in 2017 with an expected price tag of Rs 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom).