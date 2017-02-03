Toyota C-HR Expected to Launch in India in 2018

Toyota C-HR that went on sale in Japan in December 2016 is planned to be launched in other markets around the world, and India is likely to receive this crossover SUV sometime next year.

Toyota's latest entry in crossover SUVs, the C-HR (Coupe High Rider) stands to compete against Nissan Juke and Honda HR-V.

The B-segment car is 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and 1,565 mm in height, with a wheelbase measurement of of 2,640 mm. The C-HR will be bigger than the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta.

Inside the Toyota C-HR (Image: Toyota UK)

The Indian version of this car is expected to come with 2NR-FE 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine, which is reportedly going to offered in the Indonesian-spec Toyota C-HR later in 2017.

India-bound Toyota Vios is to come with the same engine. Toyota has said that the C-HR will not be offered with a diesel engine due to sharply falling demand.

Also read: 2017 Toyota Vios Launched, Likely to Come to India

In terms of pricing, the C-HR is likely to sit between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Tucson, with a price tag of Rs 15 lakh for the base variant. Also, Toyota is set to launch the fourth generation Prius in India later this year.