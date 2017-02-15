Toyota Camry Hybrid Updated, Gets Launched at Rs 31.98 Lakh

Toyota Motor Corporation recently announced that it has crossed the milestone of selling more than 10.05 million hybrid vehicles globally, the company has launched the Toyota Prius and updated the Camry Hybrid.

The Camry Hybrid is India’s first strong luxury hybrid. Also being the first and the only hybrid model to be manufactured in India, the Camry Hybrid has come a long way ever since its introduction in 2013 in India.

The new Camry Hybrid is equipped with Electronically-Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission producing responsive performance and also reducing fuel consumption. The 2.5-litre engine with an electric motor produces a total system output of 205 PS. This advanced hybrid technology reduces fuel consumption and offers a claimed mileage of 19.16 km/l.

Watch our review here –

Speaking on the occasion, Akitoshi Takemura, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Camry Hybrid is the first and the only strong hybrid vehicle to be manufactured in India. The globally renowned Toyota Camry Hybrid has had a magnificent journey ever since its debut in 2013 in India. This is further reiterated by the overwhelming response that the Toyota Camry has received as more than 95% of its sales in India can be attributed to the success of its hybrid version. Here, we would also like to thank the government who has encouraged our efforts to promote hybrid technology in India by introducing schemes like FAME-(Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric cars) under which the Camry Hybrid qualifies to receive a markdown of Rs. 70,000 in its price which is passed onto the customer.”

The new hybrid now comes with 9 SRS airbags including a driver knee bag, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), back guide monitor, emergency brake signal, impact absorbing vehicle body, rear seats complying with ISOFIX standard, vehicle stability control with traction control & hill start assist control ensuring safety for both the driver as well as passengers.

The exteriors have been updated too with bigger 15 spoke alloy wheels, LED fog lamps and LED headlamps. There’s also the auto folding and reverse linked ORVMs with memory.

Inside the Camry, there are reclining rear seats that are complimented by the new audio system with 12 JBL speakers, navigation and wireless smartphone charger (for compatible models). Other changes include the usage of different quality materials as compared to the previous generation Camry.

The Camry Hybrid will be available in six existing colours – True Blue Mica Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Brown Mica Metallic.

The new Camry Hybrid is priced at Rs 31,98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Camry Hybrid also qualifies to receive a markdown of Rs. 70,000 in its price under the government’s FAME (Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric cars) scheme and the benefit is passed onto the customer.