Toyota, Daihatsu to Jointly Launch a Budget Brand in 2017

A new budget brand is on its way for a launch in a joint collaboration of Toyota and Daihatsu. The company will be named 'Emerging-market Compact Car Company', which is only for use in internal purposes. A separate budget brand will not be created as Datsun is to Nissan, but economically priced cars will be manufactured under the brand Daihatsu.

The brand will be launched on January 1, 2017 for emerging markets, Autocar India reported.

A new badge will be created for the sub-brand, but the two brands will pool knowledge on small cars. The new models would incorporate ideas from Toyota’s TNGA platform. Cars with new badge will hit the market within a few years.

Daihatsu will handle product and quality planning, while the two brands will jointly deal with product and business planning division. The companies have not revealed any information on the target markets, and India is likely to be on the list.