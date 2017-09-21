Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Launched for Rs 6.79 Lakh

Toyota has launched Etios Cross X edition that comes with few cosmetic changes such as black plastic body cladding on the front grille, black fog lamps bezels, body coloured cladding and ‘X-edition’ badges. The car also gets new alloy wheels, chromed door handles and black roof rails.Inside the cabin, the Toyota Etios Cross X-edition gets all black theme, new dual-tone seat upholstery and carbon fibre finished instrument panel. The car also gets a new 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse parking camera.Under the hood, the new X-edition comes with same powertrain options as on the regular model. The 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 80 Ps/104 Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 90 Ps/132 Nm and 1.4-litre diesel engine that offers 68 Ps/ 170 Nm.The G trim with petrol engine is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the V trim with a diesel engine is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).In terms of safety, the Toyota Etios Cross X edition comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat mounts.In the Indian market, the Toyota Etios competes with the likes of Hyundai i20 Active, Fiat Avventura and Volkswagen Cross Polo.