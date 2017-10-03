Toyota Fortuner 2.7 4x2 AT Review: The Ford Endeavour Competitor



Now Toyota this time has completely redesigned the cabin inside the Fortuner. There is an overall luxurious feel to the cabin and it's way roomier inside than what it was before. The all leather seats give a very premium feel and the seat comfort on all three rows is good. The third row, however, is still a bit cramped for adults. The driver and front passenger seating are quite high and you get an overall great view of the road ahead of you. The overall sense of security inside the cabin will also make you feel safe at all times. The new aircon unit and the touchscreen infotainment system is something that Toyota has immensely improved upon. The materials used inside the cabin are plush and look durable enough to last a decade now. The touchscreen response is good but the visibility is a bit on the lower side. What it misses out when compared to the Ford Endeavour are on things like a sunroof and parking assist. The steering wheel on the Fortuner is also redesigned and now feels good to hold while driving.







Engine Performance and Drive

The Toyota Fortuner that we drove for our review was powered by a 2694cc petrol engine that produced 164 bhp @ 5200 RPM of power and 245 Nm of torque @ 4000 RPM. For a petrol powered SUV that's huge, that was more than what we wanted.This was also a 4X2 version of the Fortuner so offroading was off limits for us which was a bit disappointing. The 6-speed automatic gearbox that came with the petrol Fortuner that we were driving was hassle free and smooth. Now, this is a rear-wheel drive vehicle and comes with only a 4X2 functionality to it, so bear in mind that this is not an off-road vehicle like the Endeavour. Also, this is the only full grown SUV in this segment that comes with a petrol engine option. The 2.7-litre petrol motor is refined and the SUV is very silent. The overall drive and passenger comfort on the Fortuner are that of a luxury sedan than an SUV.







At no point will you feel tired driving this car. But what that results in is a boring driving experience, it's like a cruise ship on the road that just sails through munching miles. We were left wanting for more but there was nothing on offer, even the sports mode just offers gearshifts near the redline on the rpm metre and that's about it. In terms of fuel efficiency, there were no high expectations as well since it's a petrol powered Fortuner with almost a 3-litre engine. What it gave us in return was an average of 9.6 km/l in highway and city driving. This is also an SUV that can be chauffeur driven, the rear passengers will enjoy the legroom as well as the comfort of the rear seats which are way better than what was there in the earlier iteration of the Fortuner.







Verdict

You just cannot go wrong with the Toyota Fortuner here. If you are looking for a hassle-free, safe and comfortable 7-seater SUV then the Toyota Fortuner is still the king of SUVs in this space. The Diesel motor is something that you should consider as your first option over the petrol engine. The Ford Endeavour does pack in a bit more equipment and is also a capable off-roader but the Toyota Fortuner is refined and more futuristic in terms of design than the American SUV. Also, the petrol variant costs Rs 27.36 Lakhs ex-showroom which is considerably higher than it's diesel engine variant.



Toyota is one car company in India that is known for making quality SUVs and MUVs for its customers. The Toyota Innova and Fortuner have been shining examples of Toyota's success in India. After seeing the Fortuner since its introduction in India for many years, it was really hard to distinguish between the minor facelifts that Toyota kept on doing with the SUV every year. But last year Toyota has changed the entire face of the SUV. And the change is not just on the outside, but also on the inside. The Toyota Fortuner also faces a tough competition from the Ford Endeavour as both the SUVs are full grown and cater to a similar niche of customers. The one that we had for the review here at Cars18.in was the Petrol variant of the Fortuner that came with an automatic transmission. Read our review to know what we think about it.In terms of looks, the new Toyota Fortuner now looks more modern and even to a certain extent futuristic. At 4795mm it's a long SUV as well that looks well balanced from the side. The big chrome grille up front is more curvy than flat, this gives it a sophisticated feel. Also, the new Fortuner has a massive road presence in an order that you won't be needing a horn in this car ever. Motorists see it coming and make way for it on its own. There is a lot of drama with the front of the Fortuner now, as the daytime running lights and LEDs are just fantastic to look at. The rear of the Fortuner also gets wraparound LED taillights that look premium and have a Lexus like appeal. The new ladder-frame that the Fortuner now uses is more rigid than ever and the body roll is also countered a lot on the new vehicle. Usually, SUV's give a very boxy appeal, but the new Toyota Fortuner gives an aerodynamic feel and even at high speeds is quite stable. The new vehicle is also about 200 kgs more in weight than the outgoing one and that makes it suffer a bit on the fuel-efficiency front.