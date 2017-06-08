Toyota Fortuner Bodykit Introduced by Thailand Based Customizer

Toyota Fortuner, in its very raw form, is an aggressive looking vehicle. But this didn’t stop a Thailand based independent automobile designer and customiser – Tithum Design, to introduce a new body kit for the full-size SUV.

The body kit, which comprises of honeycomb mesh grille, extended front bumper with gloss black garnish housing LED DRL strips, and a black plastic body cladding makes the modified Fortuner look aggressive than ever before.

Some other mod-jobs included in the kit are an extra wide angle ORVM mounted on the hood, sideboards, black plastic body cladding with chrome accents, sporty rear bumper with gloss black garnish housing fog lamps, and extra chrome detailing around the registration plate area.

Tithum has not divulged the price of the whole body kit and you can request the customizer for the exact price.

There are no images for the cabin, meaning no changes have been made inside the Fortuner. The SUV in India is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol unit with 166 PS output and a 2.8-litre diesel engine with 177 PS output, which can be had with a 6-speed manual or automatic.

The Toyota Fortuner is priced for Rs 26.66 lakh for the petrol model and for Rs 28.66 lakh for the diesel model (both ex-showroom Delhi). Post GST, the prices will be revised and the Fortuner can get discounts to a tune of Rs 1 Lakh.

Also Watch: