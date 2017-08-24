Toyota Fortuner Cabin Designed by DC

DC Toyota Fortuner iLounge. (Image: Facebook/DC)

Known for its automobile modification and customization work in India, DC Design, led by designer Dilip Chhabria, has designed a luxury cabin for the Toyota Fortuner, named the iLounge. The revamp includes upgrades to the interiors and all the electronics inside the car. Any Fortuner owner can get an iLounge for its car at a starting price of Rs 8.95 lakh. The newly designed cabin gets fully powered 24” Captain seats in leather with adjustable lateral head rest reclining to 150-degrees, ingress / egress enablers for easy slide in and slide out, powered fold out tables with sliding top and glass holders, faux wooden inserts on door pads (Front and Rear), powered footrest for rear occupants and roof mounted controls for seats and table.In terms of electricals, the buyers can get a 7-litre chiller, reading lights, 10-inch touch screen mounted on beautifully crafted billet aluminum holder. Along with all these features, DC also offers Galaxy roof light and iPad mini with integration.The interiors are designed by DC are best fitted in the Fortuner which is also designed by the same designer. People may find it unfair, but the designer has removed the third row in the car to get more space for the interiors and also to provide ample space for the luxury quotient.