Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Camry Hybrid Help Company Post 52 Percent Growth in April

In the month of April 2017, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has posted a growth of 52% in its domestic sales when compared to its sale in April 2016. TKM sold a total of 12,948 units in the domestic market and exported 1109 units of the Etios series in April 2017. The company had sold 8529 units in the domestic market and exported 978 units of Etios series in April 2016.

This growth can be mainly attributed to the overwhelming response the new Fortuner has received. In less than six months of its launch, the New Fortuner has sold more than 12,200 units. The new Corolla Altis has also received a very good response. In just one month of its launch, new Corolla Altis has been a hit with Indian customers and has clocked a growth of over 75% thereby retaining its position as the segment leader.

Commenting on the monthly sales, N. Raja, Director & Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We have been able to sustain a robust growth in the month of April 2017. This growth has been propelled by the overwhelming response the new Fortuner has received. Ever since its launch in India in 2009, the Fortuner has been an undisputed segment leader. The launch of the new Fortuner has helped us up this ante as the new Fortuner has already sold more than 12,200 units in less than 6 months of its launch. Considering the segment in which the Fortuner is present, this is a great achievement for us.

Innova Crysta continues the growth momentum registering strong sales. We acknowledge our Innova customers for their patience and loyalty. This growth further reiterates the trust our customers have in Toyota products and we would like to thank our customers for this appreciation,” continued N. Raja.

Don't Miss: