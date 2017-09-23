Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Launched in India For Rs 31.01 Lakh, Bookings Open

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the sportier edition of one of the most celebrated SUVs in the Indian auto market. With the rollout timed just ahead of the festive season, the new edition available in the 4x2AT -pearl white color with a brawnier and sportier appeal than its predecessors.Priced at Rs 31,01,500 ( Ex-showroom Delhi ), the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD).The new Fortuner Sportivo mainly gets a visual makeover. The Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo gets a new blacked out front grille with red TRD logo on it. Along with the grille, the Sportivo edition also gets blacked out fog lamps housing and newly designed skirting. The TRD graphics on the side extends all the way to the rear bumper, providing a sporty element to the car. The new black and silver finished alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo gets all black interiors and new floor mats other than that everything is quite similar to the regular model. The TRD kit is only available in 2.8 diesel automatic 4x2 variant and that too only in white colour.Speaking on the launch, Mr. Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said, “Fortuner has proven to be a “True SUV” well recognized for its best in class durability, on-road comfort and off-road prowess. The 2nd generation Fortuner has also continued this legacy with its distinctive, sleek and powerful design backed by improved driving dynamics has received tremendous response ever since its launch in India last year.Our latest festive offering, the 'Fortuner TRD Sportivo' will add more excitement to brand Fortuner. It will certainly make the SUV look sportier and also impose the brand’s cult on-road presence and unbeatable performance by providing exclusivity to our customers” he added.Speaking on the launch, Mr. N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said, “Among Toyota’s offerings, the Fortuner series has inspired unwavering loyalty in customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience, and identify with the car’s unique sense of power, style and adventure. As Toyota’s flagship model, the Fortuner has won many hearts globally and in India.Since its launch in 2009, the Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment in the country, conquering about 75% of the market share. The upgraded Fortuner that was introduced in November last year has received a phenomenal response with average monthly sales of over 2000 units and cumulative sales of over 21,000 units.The Fortuner TRD Sportivo has undergone a series of changes to satisfy the requirements of even the most demanding customers, he added.Bookings of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo will begin today along with vehicle display in all Toyota dealerships across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Lucknow.