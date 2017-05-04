Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Edition Launched in India at Rs 17.79 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Innova Crysta Touring Sport edition which will be available at a starting price tag of Rs 17.79 lakh and go up to Rs 22.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The major changes on the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport are in the form of exterior changes which include an all-black front grille, smoked headlamps, and a revised front bumper which now gets spoilers for a sportier look. The car will be available in two colour options – Wildfire (Red) along with White Pearl Crystal Shine.

The changes inside include red contrast stitching, red accent on the instrument cluster and a faux red colour wood option.

Mechanically, the new edition of the popular MPV remains the same. Available with a choice of two diesel engines – a 2.8-litre unit and a 2.4-litre engine, along with a 2.7-litre engine equipped offering, the new Innova Crysta Touring Sport gets no update in terms of power and torque delivery.

The Touring Sport variant also marks the Innova Crysta’s one year since its launch in India. Since then, the car has played a vital role in gathering good sales number for Toyota as it has sold over 85,000 units in a year.

