Here's Why the Toyota Innova Crysta Should Not Try to Be a Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Motor Corp has had one of the best years in terms of sales in 2016. One of the reasons behind that success was that the company launched all-new avatars of their two best-selling models – the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Fortuner. These cars are so popular that in December 2016, sales of Crysta had grown over 65% whereas the new Fortuner registered over 174% growth, contributing to the highest sale in the month of December in the last five years.

According to a new video that is doing the rounds on the internet and going viral, looks like someone confused the two and thought that the Innova has the same off-road capabilities as the Fortuner and decided to take, well, the road less travelled. Or quite simply – stairs.

What happens next is a sight to see and the scraping of the car's engine bay on the pavement is something that will send chills down the spines of automobile lovers.