1-min read

Here's Why the Toyota Innova Crysta Should Not Try to Be a Toyota Fortuner

Manav Sinha | News18.com @manav_sinha

First published: January 10, 2017, 1:19 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Toyota Innova Crysta at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Toyota Motor Corp has had one of the best years in terms of sales in 2016. One of the reasons behind that success was that the company launched all-new avatars of their two best-selling models – the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Fortuner. These cars are so popular that in December 2016, sales of Crysta had grown over 65% whereas the new Fortuner registered over 174% growth, contributing to the highest sale in the month of December in the last five years.

According to a new video that is doing the rounds on the internet and going viral, looks like someone confused the two and thought that the Innova has the same off-road capabilities as the Fortuner and decided to take, well, the road less travelled. Or quite simply – stairs.

What happens next is a sight to see and the scraping of the car's engine bay on the pavement is something that will send chills down the spines of automobile lovers.

 

