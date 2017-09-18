UMW – Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of one of its most selling utility vehicle Innova in Malaysia and the bookings for the same has already started. The new launched Innova 2.0X now takes the top spot in the Innova line-up. The new Toyota Innova 2.0X gets LED headlights and daytime running lights along with new larger alloy wheels and LED fog lamps. The new model looks more like a crossover-type variant of the Toyota Innova Touring Sport.The new variant gets a nice chrome work at the front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper spoiler. Inside the cabin, the new variant is a proper seven-seater rather than eight as the car gets two captain seats in the second row instead of a bench. The fabric seats of the cars are now replaced with black leather seats. The car also gets dual-zone ambient lighting, reverse camera and an eight-inch DVD-AVX infotainment system.The new Toyota Innova 2.0X is powered by a 2.0-lire Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 139 PS and 183 Nm of peak torque. The car gets the 6-speed automatic transmission. The prices of the new variant have not been announced yet.