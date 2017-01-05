Toyota Kirloskar Motor's December 2016 Sales Figures Highest in Five Years

In the month of December 2016, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 14,093 units registering a growth of 29% when compared to the same month last year. Toyota sold 12,747 units in the domestic market in December 2016 making it the highest sale in December in the last five years.

Toyota also exported 1,346 units of the Etios series last month. The company had sold 10,442 units in the domestic market and exported 441 units of the Etios series in December 2015.

December is usually a high selling month as most manufacturers try and liquidate the year end stocks and come up with schemes offering huge discounts on products. Toyota Kirloskar ensured a lean inventory at all times, and has been able to maintain the same in the year end as well, N Raja, Director & Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Especially the demand for the new Crysta and Fortuner has been quite high. Both these products have received an overwhelming response.

In terms of growth, the Crysta has grown over 65% whereas the new Fortuner registered over 174% growth last month contributing to the highest sale in the month of December in the last five years. Also, another significant milestone was achieved by the brand last month with the Fortuner clocking more than one lakh units in India since its launch in 2009.

The Platinum Etios which was launched in September, has also received a very good response. Ever since its launch, the Platinum Etios has been growing steadily registering a growth of 7% in the last quarter. Thanks to these products, a total growth of 8% was registered in the last quarter when compared to the same period in 2015.

Having said that, the number of walk-ins at the dealership and enquiries have been impacted due to demonetization in the past two months. Although there was a slight surge in footfall and customer enquiries in December, the effects of demonetization will reflect until the first quarter of 2017, he added.