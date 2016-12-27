Toyota Recalls 18,757 Lexus Cars in Russia

Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Toyota of 18,757 Lexus NX 200, NX 200t and NX 300h cars which had a fault in their braking systems.

The recall affected cars sold after September 11 2014, the agency said in a statement.

The Japanese auto giant Toyota's luxury brand Lexus recently announced opening of a boutique showroom in India in first quarter of 2017, bookings for which have already started coming in. The company is offering a selection of three models of Lexus vehicles in the country.

The first Lexus dealership will open in Mumbai before the brand is formally introduced. The dealership at Taj Santacruz Hotel, situated near to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, will be called Lexus Boutique. Read more here