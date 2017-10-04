Toyota Shuts Car Production in Australia After 54 Years of Operation [Video]
Approximately 3,000 people, including current employees as well as former employees, suppliers, dealers and officials from TMC attended the closure ceremony held at the Altona plant.
Toyota Australia's last production unit. (Image: Toyota Australia)
Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Ltd. (TMCA), the production and sales subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Australia has ended 54 years of manufacturing in Australia. Approximately 3,000 people, including current employees as well as former employees, suppliers, dealers and officials from TMC attended the closure ceremony held at the Altona plant.
TMCA President Dave Buttner paid tribute to departing employees, stating, "Thanks to everyone's long-standing efforts, Toyota became the top automobile manufacturer in Australia, and the vehicles produced here became a byword for quality and reliability not only in Australia but also in the world as the vehicles were exported to other regions like the Middle East."
Additionally, TMCA Chairman Max Yasuda announced at the ceremony the establishment of the Toyota Community Foundation Australia Pty Ltd. to contribute to the Australia region over the long term after the end of manufacturing. The foundation is expected to start with a fund of $32 million (AUD), and will provide educational support to children.
In his message, President Toyoda stated, "I sincerely express my gratitude for the efforts of the employees, customers, suppliers, dealers, government officials, and local communities that have supported production activities in Australia. Although the manufacturing business will end today, we will continue to make further efforts to be an automobile manufacturer that will be loved by everyone here in Australia and be supported even more than before."
[caption id="attachment_1535683" align="alignnone" width="875"] Employees of Toyota Australia. (Image: Toyota Australia)[/caption]
TMCA will shift its sales and marketing functions from Sydney to its Melbourne headquarters, as it transitions to a national sales and distribution company from 2018. The Altona plant will be re-established as a training and product development facility, leveraging previously accumulated knowledge and expertise to further develop Toyota people, products, and services.
Following the decision to end manufacturing operations in Australia three years ago, TMCA has carried out re-employment assistance by providing employees with individual career consultations, job information, job fairs, job skills training, among other activities. TMCA expects to continue with these activities until the middle of 2018.
Also Watch:
TMCA President Dave Buttner paid tribute to departing employees, stating, "Thanks to everyone's long-standing efforts, Toyota became the top automobile manufacturer in Australia, and the vehicles produced here became a byword for quality and reliability not only in Australia but also in the world as the vehicles were exported to other regions like the Middle East."
Additionally, TMCA Chairman Max Yasuda announced at the ceremony the establishment of the Toyota Community Foundation Australia Pty Ltd. to contribute to the Australia region over the long term after the end of manufacturing. The foundation is expected to start with a fund of $32 million (AUD), and will provide educational support to children.
In his message, President Toyoda stated, "I sincerely express my gratitude for the efforts of the employees, customers, suppliers, dealers, government officials, and local communities that have supported production activities in Australia. Although the manufacturing business will end today, we will continue to make further efforts to be an automobile manufacturer that will be loved by everyone here in Australia and be supported even more than before."
[caption id="attachment_1535683" align="alignnone" width="875"] Employees of Toyota Australia. (Image: Toyota Australia)[/caption]
TMCA will shift its sales and marketing functions from Sydney to its Melbourne headquarters, as it transitions to a national sales and distribution company from 2018. The Altona plant will be re-established as a training and product development facility, leveraging previously accumulated knowledge and expertise to further develop Toyota people, products, and services.
Following the decision to end manufacturing operations in Australia three years ago, TMCA has carried out re-employment assistance by providing employees with individual career consultations, job information, job fairs, job skills training, among other activities. TMCA expects to continue with these activities until the middle of 2018.
Also Watch:
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Doob Trailer: Irrfan Khan-starrer is a Poignant Tale of Relationships
- Indian Youth Football’s Moment of Glory – 1974 Asian Youth Cup
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- Guntur Doctors Screen Bahubali While Performing Brain Surgery