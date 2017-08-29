Toyota to Announce

Toyota has a lot of the bases covered with its current range of new vehicles, especially if you're in the market for something hybrid. In the USA, it even provides credible competition to domestic manufacturers when it comes to full-size pickup trucks. However, since the demise of the likes of the MR2 and Supra there's been a distinct lack of sportiness in its ranks. The Japanese manufacturer does have the GT86 now, although in terms of sheer performance, it is no match for the Civic Type R and NSX now offered by its great rival Honda. That could all be about to change though, as it appears Toyota is about to unveil a "sports car" range equivalent to the F Series of its Lexus luxury brand.Toyota has now confirmed it plans to announce what it's referring to as a "new sports car series," which will be revealed at an event in Japan next month. That unveiling is very much geared towards the Japanese market, and as a company spokesman has declined to offer more details about the event or products, there are some doubts about whether this range will be offered outside Japan.Toyota already offers a Toyota Racing Development performance line under its Toyota brand in North America, but that's mostly geared towards the off-road performance of its acclaimed Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks.The move comes as Toyota is now making no attempt to hide its intention to develop a reputation for cars that can been seen and embraced as emotional and aspirational, rather than just being seen as simply reliable and utilitarian.Earlier this month, Toyota reorganized the development of sports cars under the Gazoo Racing Co., which is an internal unit of the Japanese auto giant specifically dedicated to global motorsports. Earlier this year, Toyota already committed to strengthening its lineup of GRMN models, which are specially tuned sporty versions of Toyota-brand production vehicles.It's unclear whether the new line of sports cars will include, or be in addition to, the expected successor to the near-legendary Toyota Supra. The Supra was one of the brand's most loved and admired sports cars, and it's believed an all-new version of the two-door coupe could make its debut as early as next year.