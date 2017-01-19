Toyota to Bring Mirai Fuel Cell Cars to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates wants to test the use of Toyota's fuel cell cars as part of a new project looking at ways to reduce its carbon emissions and increase its sustainability.

A hydrogen station will be built in Abu Dhabi, and from May this year Toyota will bring its first Mirai fuel cell cars to the region. As well as giving government officials and influencers a taste of hydrogen fuel cell technology, using the cars in the region will also help Toyota gain valuable insights into how the region's extreme weather conditions affect its cars.

The project is part of a much more comprehensive agenda called the UAE Vision 2021 that is looking at ways of improving air quality, reducing dependence on oil and improve infrastructure. The government-created initiative also involves Air Liquide, Masdar and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

"Hydrogen can make an important contribution towards the UAE's target for a 50% low carbon energy mix by 2050," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

The UAE wants to be seen as a leader in cleaner technologies and believes that it can easily ramp up hydrogen production. "The country has excess capacity at hydrogen production facilities located at oil refineries, and the ability to produce hydrogen as a byproduct at caustic soda and other factories, not to mention the production potential from mega solar power stations," said Mr. Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Toyota Motor Corporation Board of Directors.

However, while on paper hydrogen is an incredibly green fuel, the costs of producing the gas in terms of required energy use and greenhouse gas emissions (the gas is often created via the burning of natural gas) can outweigh any environmental benefits.

Therefore, finding energy-efficient means of manufacturing, and making it from sources other than hydrocarbons will be just as crucial in the long term as getting consumers to opt for a fuel cell car rather than one with a gasoline engine.