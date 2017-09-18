Transformer’s Bumblebee Inspired Chevrolet Cruze Looks Insane
A Chennai based independent modifier has modified the Chevrolet Cruze taking inspirations from Bumblebess robot from Transformer movies.
Bumblebee inspired Chevrolet Cruze. Image: (Modsters Automotive)
Even the strongest of the critics of Chevrolet Motors knew that the Cruze was one of the best performance sedans in India. As General Motors wrapped up its operations in India, all were left with a heavy heart of losing one very competent product on the Indian roads. As a heartfelt tribute, we share a brilliant modification on the Cruze.
Modified by Chennai based Modsters Automotive, the Chevrolet Cruze sedan has undergone a complete makeover, drawing inspiration from The Transformer’s Bumblebee character. The Bumblebee from Transformer movie series is based on the Chevrolet Camaro 2-door muscle car. The same has been replicated to this modified Cruze, only it doesn’t transform into a giant robot.
On the design side, the front-end comes with a custom bumper with aggressive features, a new hood with large intakes, gloss black grille area, and custom HID headlamps with LED DRLs. On the side are wider wheel arches with side intake, and at the rear is the BMW-style LED tail lamps, custom rear bumper with faux exhaust pipes, and a large rear wing.
The exterior body colour is finished in Solarbeam Yellow Metallic shade, like the one in Camaro and rides on 17-inch black alloy rims. No image of interiors are being shared, but we believe it would carry a same yellow-black theme to match the exteriors.
The Cruze is powered by a potent 2.0-liter VCDi diesel unit that produces 166 PS of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options were a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearboxes.
