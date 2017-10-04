Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Unveiled, Gets Mechanical Updates too

Triumph motorcycles have unveiled a new version of their modern classic offering Bonneville Bobber, called the Bonneville Bobber Black. Interestingly, the bike receives not only some visual tweaks but also a few mechanical changes.In terms of looks, as suggested by the name of the motorcycle, the bike gets a blacked-out treatment throughout. This includes giving a blacked-out treatment to the complete exhaust, gear and clutch levers, handlebars, brake pedals and footrests as well. That’s not it, the seat pan, headlight rim and the wheels have received the same treatment.All of this adds on to the already existing visual elements that have made the Bonneville Bobber a popular choice among the Bonneville family of motorcycles like the hard-tail look, the cleverly hidden under-seat exhaust, spoked wheels and the battery box design.The headlight unit is now a complete LED-unit which is offered as an accessory on the standard Bobber.While Triumph could have called it a day by giving it a new paint job, they have also gone ahead and given the bike a few mechanical tweaks. The biggest one has to be the new front wheel which has been downsized from 19-inches to 16-inches which are now wearing fatter 130-section tyre, which has been designed for the new Bobber in particular. To accommodate the new front-end, Triumph has also fitted the Bobber Black with chunkier 47mm Showa front forks. All of this, combined with the blacked-out paint finish and new headlamps, give the Bobber Black a meaner and more aggressive stance.Other mechanical update includes new 310mm twin-disc brake setup at the front which is coupled with 2-piston Brembo callipers. The inclusion of these new elements has also resulted in a weight gain of 9.5 kg, taking the dry weight to 237.5 kg.As for the colour options, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black is available in two shades – jet black and matte black.For now, there is no confirmation from Triumph whether this model will make it to Indian shores. If it does, expect it to be priced at a premium over the current Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India).