Triumph Celebrates 750 Tiger Customers in India, Organises Triumph Tiger Trails Ride

Triumph Motorcycles to celebrate 750 Tiger customers in India, organised Triumph Tiger Trails ride that will offer real-time training sessions for adventure biking, outside the controlled setup of the track.

The brand has already invested in the development of riding skills through rider training programs.

The Triumph Tiger Trails has been mapped to take riders through the most scenic routes in Himachal Pradesh. The trail begins at Mashobra and passes through the vistas of Narkanda, the challenging terrain of Jalori Pass, the magnificent Kullu Valley and on towards Manali. The riders will get real adventure riding exposure in the fresh mountain air.

Speaking about the four-day programme, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “Our customers are not just Triumph Tiger owners but active riders who already travel extensively but also want to learn the best ways to make the most of their Tigers. The idea behind conducting such training sessions is to pick up from where the Tiger training academy left off, furthering our commitment towards propagating a safe riding culture in India.”

Triumph enthusiast and actor Amit Sadh feels this ride will give him a much-deserved breather from his busy schedule. “I ride the Tiger regularly in Mumbai but nothing beats riding it in the terrain it is meant for. I am thrilled to a part of this training, not just because it will improve my riding chops, but will also give me some much needed me-time in the most beautiful of settings.”

Triumph's adventure segment portfolio consists of 5 models - Tiger 800 XR, XRx, XCx, XCa and the Tiger Explorer XC.

