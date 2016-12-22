Triumph Group's Global Revenues Grow by GBP56.3 million in FY 2016

Triumph Group is continuing to remain strong financially against a backdrop of challenging currency, economic and motorcycle market conditions.

The group has shown dedication towards ongoing investment in research and development, and a focus on customers’ needs, delivering a range of premium motorcycles.

In the financial year 2016, Triumph's global revenues grew by £56.3 million to £407.6 million.

Triumph has continued to consolidate its global footprint and continues to invest in the development of new motorcycles. In this financial year, Triumph launched the new Bonneville range, comprising the Thruxton, Thruxton R, Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, as well as the all-new Street Twin, all of which have been met with great acclaim.

Within the same period, Triumph launched a new range update for the Tiger Explorer 1200, Tiger Sport, Speed Triple S and Speed Triple R.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly – Managing Director Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said, “We are extremely proud of the results achieved by the brand globally and at the same time very happy to contribute towards the incredible journey on the brand globally this financial year. We have sold just over 3500 motorcycles within the last 3 years of our operations here in India. This has been an exciting year for triumph in India with new launches like T 100 and new dealership launches, bringing us closer to our customers and giving them a complete riding experience.'”