Triumph Motorcycle Organises Biggest-Ever Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

On Sunday, 24th September 2017, over 70,000 men and women all over the world dressed up in their finest dapper attire and rode modern classic and vintage styled motorcycles through the streets of over 600 cities, across 95 countries, to help raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and suicide prevention. DGR in India has also seen great success with more than 2000 riders across the country taking part.The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) is a totally unique global motorcycling event that has raised to date around £6million ($8million) for men’s health through the charity Movember, and Triumph is delighted to be the official DGR motorcycle partner for a fifth consecutive year.Founded by Mark Hawwa in 2012, with a first ride attended by 2,500 dapper ladies and gentlemen, worldwide interest has grown to such an extent that this year with around 70,000 riders registered it will be the biggest yet. And, to reflect the impact and importance of the DGR, Triumph have provided 4 brand new motorcycles from the Bonneville line-up to be awarded to the highest fundraisers and competition winners.To celebrate this year’s historic ride Triumph have built a special one-off version of the modern classic Bonneville T100 called ‘The Dapper Bonnie DGR100’. Designed in partnership with Harris Tweed, this exclusive custom feature a unique bronze tank and Triumph Harris Tweed saddle, a version of which is up for grabs to win by the top 10 ‘Team Triumph’ fundraisers on the DGR website.Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles said; "We're delighted to be able to support and participate in such an extraordinary and wonderful event, for such a powerful cause for good. We see this as one of the most important partnerships we have, which is why this year we have agreed a new four-year contract in order to help the DGR team take the event and its positive impact on men’s health to an even bigger level.”Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd commented “We, the members and dealers of Triumph Motorcycles India family, are very happy to have collaborated with the DGR for the fourth consecutive year in India. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a brilliant initiative which has not just successfully raised awareness and funds for prostate cancer but has also strengthened the bond amongst fellow motorcyclists from the Triumph tribe and beyond. The entire process of following a dress code and riding in harmony with fellow bikers is quite an enthralling experience to bring attention to men’s health issues.”Triumph enthusiast and acclaimed actor of Sarkar 3, Kai Po Che and Sultan fame, Amit Sadh said- “I was overwhelmed and delighted to be a part of the awareness ride as a DGR ambassador. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a unique international motorcycling event, organized simultaneously in several countries. The event introduces the participants to the reasons and cures of prostate cancer by making the public interact with experts. The unique theme of formal dressing of riders draws attention of the public, which helps to spread awareness on this disease by direct interaction with them."Prostate cancer is cancer which develops in the prostate, a gland in the male reproductive system. The disease is said to be slow growing, however, sometimes it grow relatively fast. The cancer cells may spread from the prostate to other parts of the body, particularly the bones and lymph nodes.