Triumph Motorcycles and Smile Foundation Organising Ride for Freedom This Independence Day

In the spirit of Independence Day, Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation have come together to support the cause of Girl Child Education. Together Triumph and Smile Foundation are organising the ‘Ride for Freedom’ on 15th August across 14 cities in India.The British bike maker is reaching out to its 4000-strong customer base and beyond to get participants to donate towards Smile Foundation’s good work in the area of primary education. In the past too, Triumph has successfully sponsored the education of more than 200 girl children across communities. The number is set to grow manifolds.Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India will himself be leading the ride in one of the cities - “I firmly believe that true freedom comes from education. And in a country like ours, where the female population is often disregarded, it is imperative we create opportunities for young growing girl children to learn, grown and evolve. I am certain that this year too, like every year, Triumph enthusiasts will support us and this cause.”Smile Foundation is known for its exemplary work towards healthcare and education for children, livelihood and empowerment for women. It directly benefits over 400,000 children and their families every year. Its efforts also aid more than 200 live welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood women empowerment projects, in over 950 remote villages and slums across 25 Indian states.Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee Smile Foundation said, “We immensely appreciate the efforts taken by brand Triumph in continuing to dedicate their valuable time, resources and energy to help us with our work and thankful to share our vision and to raise awareness on this issues.”The “Ride for Freedom” will be flagged off and end at Triumph dealerships across cities.